Elmwood Park Bank Robbed

Jerry DeMarco
Chase bank Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Elmwood Park bank robber threatened to kill a teller three times before fleeing with cash Thursday morning, police confirmed.

The 5-foot-7-inch African-American robber was wearing gloves, a facemask and sunglasses when he entered the Chase Bank branch in the Elmwood Park Center on Broadway around 10 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He passed a note demanding money and didn't show a weapon but repeatedly "threatened to shoot the teller if she didn't comply," Foligno said following the holdup at 

She gave him all the cash in the drawer, "which wasn't much," the chief said.

Witnesses told police responding to a silent alarm that the robber fled west on Broadway toward Paterson in what may have been a silver Toyota Camry.

