Co-Worker Hit In Head With Hammer In Saddle Brook Remains In ICU, Accused Assailant Arrested

A Saddle Brook auto service employee was critically injured after his co-worker hit him in the head with a hammer during an argument at the shop, authorities said.

Erkan Savasci, 38, of Ringwood was wearing a body armor vest when he deliberately struck the 49-year-old victim at MT Auto Service on Midland Avenue several times in the head with a tool used in auto repair work around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The cause of the dispute wasn't immediately determined.

The victim was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center. He remained in intensive care on Monday, the chief said.

Police, meanwhile, charged Savasci with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and illegally wearing body armor during the commission of a crime.

Savasci remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

