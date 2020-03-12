Constance MacDougall Who Called Saddle Brook Home For 64 Years Dies, 76

Constance B. “Chickie” MacDougall, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Connie was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Sally VonFrolio. She moved to Saddle Brook where she lived for 64 years until her final move to Myrtle Beach.

She was a loving mother, sister, cousin and friend to all. Connie lived life to the fullest: hosting parties, dancing, spending time with people and included everyone. She was a gourmet cook and a pioneer active member of the Cresswind Community in Myrtle Beach.

She established trivia, a singles group called the 1ders, the Holidays Cookie exchange and did cooking demonstrations for the community among other activities.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” MacDougall. Chickie is survived by her son Jimmy MacDougall and his wife Britta of New York, sister Valerie VonFrolio Gainer of Great Falls, SC, grand-nieces Aurora Casteen and Jessica Smith, three great-grand nieces and one great-grand nephew.

Memorial Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. An online guestbook is available at Goldfinch Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, SC, which is handling the arrangements.

This obituary provided by Goldfinch Funeral Home.

