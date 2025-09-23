Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 82°

SHARE

NY Man Sexually Assaults Juvenile In Elmwood Park, Prosecutor Says

A New York man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Bergen County, authorities said.

Jose Mendez-Ortiz

Jose Mendez-Ortiz

Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Jose Mendez-Ortiz, 51, of Pearl River, NY, was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Elmwood Park Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives determined that Mendez-Ortiz sexually assaulted a juvenile in Elmwood Park on Sept. 21, Musella said. He was arrested the same day and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Mendez-Ortiz was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE