NJ Hospitals Named Among Best In World By 'Newsweek'

Newsweek, partnering with Statsia, released its annual list of the World's Best Hospitals, with six hospitals in New Jersey making the cut.

Morristown Medical Center was ranked 47th, while Hackensack University Medical Center was right behind at 58th.

Valley Hospital in Ridgewood (soon Paramus) and Overlook Medical Center in Summit were ranked 137th and 174th, respectively.

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch were ranked 329th and 411th, respectively.

Hackensack Meridian Health said it was proud of its ranking.

“Our team members deliver cutting-edge treatments and continue to advance the standards of healthcare excellence, providing high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve," CEO Robert Garrett said.

Click here for the full report by Newsweek.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.