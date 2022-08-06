Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Horrific Fiery Crash On Route 80

A tractor-trailer driver who may have suffered a medical emergency was killed in a fiery crash on Route 80 Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

The rig plunged off a bridge on the westbound highway near Exit 60 -- with the cab landing beneath the trailer on Market Street below -- close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly after 8:30 p.m., they said.

It immediately went up in flames, igniting a brush fire below the highway, toppling utility poles -- and, with them, power lines -- and sending embers flying, according to witnesses.

Other drivers had called New Jersey State Police just moments earlier and were reporting the weaving rig when it crashed, a source with knowledge of the incident said.

The westbound highway was closed at the scene.

FOR VIDEO, go to: Northern New Jersey All Incidents (FACEBOOK)

State Police initially responded along with local firefighters and were later assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A PSE&G crew was immediately summoned. So was a state Department of Transportation team unit to determine the safety of the bridge.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.