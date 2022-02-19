SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Saddle Brook

A 63-year-old Saddle Brook man was hospitalized after an hours-long SWAT team standoff at his home ended without incident.

Saddle Brook police received a report of a “resident in distress” at the Saddle Brook Apartments on Finnigan Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr., the officer in charge of the department.

“The responding officers arrived and began to speak with the individual from outside,” Zotollo said. “It was apparent this person was experiencing some type of medical issue and was presenting in an altered mental state.

“Officers determined the individual was having difficulty cooperating and refused to safely exit the home,” the captain said. “Support agencies were then contacted.”

They included the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, county Sheriff's Office and county social services agents.

Streets were closed and residents were asked to shelter in place as the incident continued.

“After attempts to negotiate with the individual were unsuccessful, officers entered the home and were able to safely resolve the situation” shortly after 7:30 p.m., said Zotollo, adding that no force was used.

“No weapons were located inside the residence,” he said.

