SUV Plows Through Front Of Elmwood Park Furniture Store

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The Infiniti plowed into the Prestige Furniture store in the Elmwood Park Shopping Center on Broadway (Route 4). Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver escaped injury after crashing an SUV through the front of a Bergen County furniture store.

The Infinity QX70S plowed into the Prestige Furniture store in the Elmwood Park Shopping Center off Broadway (Route 4) shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

A driver for Belfi's Towing backed the vehicle out after borough firefighters cleared the opening.

There was no structural damage to the building, authorities said.

Elmwood Park police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

