Paterson Man Charged With Sex Assault On Drunken Woman At Saddle Brook Hotel Off Route 80

A Paterson man took advantage of an incapacitated woman at a Saddle Brook hotel, authorities charged.

Hakeem Taylor, 22, was “fully aware” that the woman was both under the influence and sleeping in a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel off Route 80 following a party on Jan. 31, according to a criminal complaint.

Eight days later, the woman reported unwelcomed cunnilingus from him to township police, records show.

The victim was “incapacitated and unable to provide consent,” Bergen County Prosecutor Musella said Friday in announcing Taylor’s arrest on first-degree aggravated sexual assault charges the day before.

Taylor remained in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella credited his Special Victims Unit and Saddle Brook police with the investigation and arrest.

