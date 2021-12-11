Hackensack Man Struck By Car Outside Saddle Brook Supermarket Settles Suit For $1.28 Million

UPDATE: A Hackensack man who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a car in a supermarket parking lot in Saddle Brook reportedly received a $1.275 million settlement from a lawsuit.

Richard Kunzweiler was 75 when he was struck by a car driven by a 66-year-old Fair Lawn man outside the Acme in Saddle Brook on Aug. 16, 2018, records show.

Besides the traumatic brain injury, Kunzweiler suffered a C7 vertebral fracture, a ligament tear, a spinal cord injury and bulging discs and several broken bones, a suit filed in Superior Court in Hackensack claims.

He had surgery that required inserting plates, rods and screws, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

The lawsuit accused Acme Markets and the property owner, Nights Vision Saddle Brook of Mountain Lakes, with negligence for failing to include crosswalks or signs guiding either drivers or pedestrians.

These violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, claimed the Brach Eichler law firm in Roseland, which represented Kunzweiler.

Kunzweiler settled with the driver for his policy limit of $100,000, the Law Journal reported.

Following mediation, Acme agreed to pay $975,000, the reports says. Nights Vision agreed to pay $200,000, it says.

