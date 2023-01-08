Feline Good: Elmwood Park Firefighter Rescues Cat From Smoky Blaze

An Elmwood Park fire lieutenant rescued a cat caught in a weekend evening house blaze.

The blaze broke out in the basement, with smoke pushing up to the second floor of the Oak Street home near Market Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, responders said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control less than an hour after the call.

Lt. Chris Gilmore found the frightened feline, who was brought outside, given oxygen and doing fine.

