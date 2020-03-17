EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Saddle Brook Man Killed By Coronavirus: 'We Have To Take This Seriously'

A Saddle Brook man who was the third New Jerseyan to die from the coronavirus was still active at 90 and had no underlying conditions, his family said Tuesday.

“He was still working and in great shape in mind and body,” Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler told Daily Voice on behalf of the family. "There was nothing wrong with him."

The victim, who turned 90 a couple of months ago, had gone snowmobiling early this month, then later developed a tickle in his throat, the chief said.

He was subsequently taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died Sunday, said Kugler, a close family friend whose funeral home is handling arrangements.

The only problem: "They are self-quarantined at this time and cannot plan a mourning ceremony or celebration of life yet due to to them awaiting clearance and assurance that they don't test positive for COVID-19," he said.

"To the world, this a dangerous virus," the family told Daily Voice through Kugler. "To us, it's more. This is a sign that we all have to take this seriously.

"Pay attention," they said, "especially for the elderly and those who have underlying conditions."

Mayor Bob White issued a statement Tuesday that read, in part: “I had hoped and prayed that Saddle Brook would be spared from this day, but sadly the day has come.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the township, I express our deepest sympathy to his family and want to let them know that the community is praying for them. We are hoping that our thoughts and condolences bring them some comfort and ease their pain during this difficult time.

“I also want to assure all the residents of Saddle Brook that your local, county, and state governments are doing all we can to protect you and limit your exposure to the spread of the COVID-19.

“The current crisis is unprecedented, but we will get through it together by helping and supporting one another. As needed, I will be updating residents by township website, Facebook, and Our Town public access cable television station. In the meantime, please stay safe.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.