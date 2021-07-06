Elmwood Park PD: Wanted Paterson Man Nabbed With Stolen Gun, Hollow Points, Oxy

A wanted Paterson man was carrying a stolen gun loaded with hollow-point bullets when Elmwood Park police arrested him, authorities said.

Brandon Diaz, 21, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with an expired registration when he was stopped over the weekend, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They quickly learned that Diaz was wanted out of Paterson for aggravated assault with a firearm, Foligno said.

The officers arrested Diaz on the outstanding warrant, then searched the car and found the 9mm Taurus pistol, reported stolen out of Georgia, the chief said.

Diaz remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on gun and ammo charges, as well as a drug count for having Oxycodone without a prescription, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.