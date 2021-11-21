Elmwood Park Boy, 15, Struck By Sedan In Saddle Brook

A 15-year-old Elmwood Park boy was hospitalized after being struck by a sedan Sunday afternoon in Saddle Brook, authorities said.

A witness said the teen was dashing across the street when he was struck by what Capt. John Zotollo Jr. said was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of North Midland Avenue and Molnar Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The boy "flew onto [the] windshield and flew off, smacking his head on the ground," the witness said. "The driver was devastated."

The teen was hospitalized with arm and back injuries, Zotollo said.

No summonses were issued to the Saddle Brook driver, the captain added.

