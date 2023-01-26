Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom

A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said.

Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They also set up a perimeter with help from their Fair Lawn colleagues and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit, the chief said.

It was "too soon to say" whether the robber is the same one who held up a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn and a trio of gas stations in Paramus and Mahwah this past Sunday, Foligno said.

The Elmwood Park robber was described as black and wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

He placed some items on the counter, then walked around it and brandished a black handgun while ordering the employees to open the register, the chief said.

They slipped by him and locked themselves in the bathroom while he snatched the cash -- along with two bottles of Gatorade -- and fled north on foot on Rosedale Avenue, Foligno said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence while police recovered area surveillance video.

Foligno asked that anyone who might have witnessed the robbery, seen the robber or has information that could help identify and possibly find him call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700. Callers can remain anonymous, he said.

