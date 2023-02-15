Contact Us
Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park
Community Rallies Around Popular Elmwood Park Police, Fire Chaplain After Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Pastor Ron Williams
Pastor Ron Williams Photo Credit: EPFD / INSET: FACEBOOK

First responders and civilians are rallying around a popular police and fire chaplain whose Elmwood Park home was damaged by fire.

Pastor Ron Williams and his newlywed wife, Claire, were still basking in the glow of their recent union when the two-alarm kitchen blaze broke out in the middle of the afternoon on Valentine's Day.

No one was injured and firefighters made a quick stop, authorities said.

However, all of the couple's belongings "have been damaged by the fire and/or smoke," wrote Elmwood Park Councilwoman Tanisha Dennis, who launched a GoFundMe campaign for them.

GO TO: Pastor Ron & Claire recover from fire devastation (GoFundMe)

"Life is filled with detours and challenges," Williams wrote in a Wednesday post thanking borough police and firefighters, elected representative, fellow chaplains and the Elmwood Park community at large.

"Sometimes your faith will be tested," he added, "but you must stay the course."

