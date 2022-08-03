Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought

A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed.

Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.

Griffiths got into some type of argument with a man who suddenly raised a gun and fired a shot at him as he tried to drive away, the video shows.

The Bergen County teen got out of the sedan and fell to the ground. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital on July 27, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The killer was still at large, they said.

Loved ones hoped against hope that Griffiths would survive in the days following the shooting. His dad even launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking prayers on the day he ended up dying.

The NYPD asked the public's help finding Griffiths's killer. Along with the video of the shooting, they released images of their prime suspect, who appeared to be with at least one and possibly two other men.

The suspected shooter is described as Black with a medium complexion, thinly built, with short dark hair and full beard and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with valuable information about the killing is asked to call the NYPD‘s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1–800–577–TIPS (8477) or for Spanish: 1–888–57–PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers‘ website or via text: 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All tips will be kept strictly confidential, the NYPD said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.