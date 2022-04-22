Bergen Sheriff's K-9 Saves The (Earth) Day In Elmwood Park After Key Set Is Lost

An ad hoc search party was having trouble finding an important set of keys lost during an Earth Day cleanup in Elmwood Park, so Police Chief Michael Foligno called on the experts.

Borough police had organized the community cleanup involving their officers, DPW and Recreation Department workers and Foligno's administrative assistant, Angela Fava on Friday, April 22.

They were about an hour into the job along the Susquehanna Railroad tracks when Fava lost the keys to her house and job in some thick brush along the tracks, said Foligno, who's also the borough administrator.

"The crew switched from cleaning up to searching for the keys," he said. "But the brush was so thick and the area that we needed to search was very large.

"We contacted the DPW, who responded with a metal detector and still no luck.

"We then gave a call to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and asked if a K-9 was available to help," the chief said.

Sgt. Michele Spina and Gucci were there within 15 minutes, Foligno said. It barely took them another five for Gucci to find the keys.

"We've all lost our keys at one time or another and know how frustrating and difficult it is to replace them," the chief said. "Sgt. Spina and Officer Gucci saved the day."

