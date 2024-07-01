Natasha Olson Of Elmwood Park Dies, 28

In her obituary on the Patrick J Conte Funeral Home website, Natasha is being remembered for her boundless curiosity and radiant smile.

She is survived by her parents, Elizabeth and Eric, siblings, Maxwell and Astrid and stepfather, Ralph, according to her obituary.

A funeral was held on Wednesday, June 25 at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Elmwood Park and she was buried at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

To view Natasha Olson's obituary

