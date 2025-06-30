Lured To Basement, Robbed And Held Down: Trio Charged In Elmwood Park Home Ambush, Cops Say

The victim walked into the Elmwood Park Police Department headquarters around 5:15 a.m. to report the robbery, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said. He told officers he had met a woman, later identified as Elizabeth Womack outside the 7-Eleven at Market Street and Mola Boulevard earlier that morning. Womack then invited him to a nearby residence in the area of Hillman Drive, the chief said.

Once inside, the woman led him to a side door that opened into the basement. That’s when things turned violent.

While in the basement, Julio Ramirez approached the victim from behind and made “suspicious threatening statements,” Foligno said. When the victim tried to leave, a struggle broke out.

Another man, later identified as Sean Figueroa, of Elmwood Park, came out from another room, grabbed the victim’s leg, and held him down as the first suspect took $500 from the victim’s wallet, according to police.

The victim managed to escape and went straight to police. All three were arrested and lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

The Elmwood Park Police Detective Bureau is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 201-796-0700.

