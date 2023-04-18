Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

HEROES: Unconscious Worker Rescued From Roof Of Saddle Brook Building

First responders in Saddle Brook teamed up to rescue a wireless communication company employee who passed out on the roof of the new township municipal complex.

First responders in Saddle Brook teamed up to rescue a wireless communication company employee who passed out on the roof of the new township municipal complex.
First responders in Saddle Brook teamed up to rescue a wireless communication company employee who passed out on the roof of the new township municipal complex. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The Regional Communications worker was handling some equipment maintenance when he lost consciousness shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr., the officer in charge of the Saddle Brook Police Department.

Police Officers Adam Georgaros and Officer Joseph Guerra arrived first, the captain said.

They grabbed a ladder, hustled up to the roof and administered first aid, he said.

Lt. Doug Habermann soon joined them, along with Saddle Brook firefighters and Ambulance Corps members, Zotolo said.

The Fire Department raised a truck ladder so the victim could be secured in the bucket by firefighters and EMS workers, the captain said.

The ambulance corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Everyone who responded should be recognized for a job well done," Zotollo said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE