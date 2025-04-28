Fair 75°

Firefighters Rush In After Blaze Erupts On Saddle Brook Patio, Spreads To Home: Police

A fire that started on a patio quickly spread to a Saddle Brook home Monday afternoon, April 28, prompting a multi-town emergency response.

306 John Ochs Dr. fire, Monday, April 28.

 Photo Credit: Provided by Saddle Brook Police Chief John Zotollo
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Patrol officers responded to 306 John Ochs Drive around 4:27 p.m. on after receiving reports of a patio fire, Saddle Brook Police Chief John Zotollo said. When officers arrived, they learned that the flames had already spread to the structure.

The Saddle Brook Fire Department rushed to the scene along with crews from Fair Lawn, Rochelle Park, and Wallington. The Saddle Brook Office of Emergency Management and Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

No injuries were reported as of press time, Zotollo said.

The Saddle Brook Office of Emergency Management provided services to the homeowner during the incident.

Zotollo praised the teamwork and fast action of all responders. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

