Elmwood Park Teen's 'Drive-By' Shooting Story Falls Apart, Now He's Facing Charges: Prosecutor

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 5, around 5:04 p.m. on Donor Avenue, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

When police arrived, they found the teen with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, treated, and later released.

At first, the teen claimed he was shot in a drive-by, Musella said. But investigators say that wasn’t true.

“The investigation revealed that a drive-by shooting did not occur. Rather, detectives determined that the 15-year-old victim was in possession of a firearm inside a residence on Donor Avenue and accidentally shot himself,” the prosecutor’s office said.

On Wednesday, July 9, the teen was taken into protective custody and charged with juvenile delinquency, including:

Second-degree providing false report to law enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4a)

Fourth-degree possession of a firearm (N.J.S.A. 2C:58-6.1b)

Fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1a)

He was released to a parent or guardian and awaits further action in Bergen County Superior Court, Family Law Division.

The Elmwood Park Police Department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted in the case.

