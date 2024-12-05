Fog/Mist 37°

Driver Hospitalized After Car Overturns In Crash With DOT Truck On Route 80 In Saddle Brook

A crash involving a Ford passenger vehicle and a DOT truck on Route 80 left one person hospitalized this week in Bergen County, police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 63 in Saddle Brook Township, at 1:43 p.m. on Dec. 5, NJSP Trooper Jeffrey Lebron said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford passenger vehicle struck the rear of a Department of Transportation (DOT) truck, causing the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police reported. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available, Lebron said.

