Burglars Hit Same Saddle Brook Residence Twice While Homeowner Is There, Police Say

It was shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, when a dark-colored sedan dropped off two burglars in front of the victim's home at the south end of town, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr., the officer in charge of the department.

The pair removed a rear screen, climbed in and fled with several purses and a jacket, the captain said.

All were later found discarded nearby after the thieves had apparently rummaged through them, he said.

The duo doubled back and re-entered the home, then bolted out the back when the homeowner came downstairs and shouted at them, the captain said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as part of an investigation by Brook police detectives, Zotollo said.

The captain asked that anyone who might have seen something, or has home security video that might show the burglars or their getaway car, contact Saddle Brook Police Detective Joseph Guerra at Detectives@saddlebrookpd.com

