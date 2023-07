Another tow was needed to straighten and remove the truck owned by Salerno's Custom Cabinetry in Saddle Brook from the corner of River Road and Market Street shortly after 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Elmwood Park police and firefighters responded.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

