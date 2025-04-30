Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time Tour Reaches MetLife As It Nears the Finish Line

And these MetLife concerts—with five stops left of Bryan’s 2024-25 trek—are expected to draw massive crowds.

The Quittin’ Time Tour has been a runaway success. Fans across the country have filled venues to sing along to Bryan’s heartfelt hits while critics have praised Bryan’s raw storytelling and unique blend of country and rock.

It’s this authentic, down-to-earth appeal that has turned Bryan from a Navy veteran writing songs on YouTube into one of music’s hottest touring acts and a winner of a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist in 2023.

Adding even more excitement to these MetLife shows, Kings of Leon will join Bryan as special guests, bringing even more energy to what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the MetLife concerts are on sale through Ticketmaster and resellers StubHub and Vivid Seats. Tickets are going fast, as these shows are in extremely high demand.

You won't want to miss it.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.