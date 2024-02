Gusto Wood Fire Pizza Kitchen will be opening at 119 Park Ave., in East Rutherford.

The location was previously home to Caffe Capri, which is listed as being permanently closed on Google.

Gusto's website promises locally-sourced ingredients and its pizzas "cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired oven."

No word yet on an opening date.

