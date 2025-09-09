They Tried Silencing Their Eat Rutherford Victim, But Her Screams Led To Their Arrests: Cops

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the suspects as Jamil N. Tuncer, 24, of Wallington; Jakub P. Lepianka, 23, of Passaic; and Michael A. Rodriguez, 27, of Passaic.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 8, at approximately 1:30 a.m., near Paterson Avenue and Clifton Avenue, Musella said. An officer on routine patrol when he heard a woman yelling for help and saw two masked men in dark clothing, both armed.

Investigators say the woman had been sitting in her car when the men got in, pointed handguns at her, and ordered her to be quiet, according to the prosecutor. She screamed, got out, and tried to run, but one suspect allegedly caught her, pushed her to the ground, and covered her mouth, Musella said.

Tuncer was located a short time later near the scene and taken into custody, poli cesaid. Detectives determined Lepianka was the second armed suspect and Rodriguez was the driver of a black Dodge Durango that dropped them off before the robbery, Musella said.

Tuncer was charged with first-degree armed robbery and multiple weapons offenses and remains in the Bergen County Jail. Lepianka, already in custody in New York, was charged with the same counts and awaits extradition. Rodriguez was arrested Sept. 4 with help from the New Jersey State Parole Board and is also being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Musella credited the East Rutherford Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Garfield Police Department, Wallington Police Department, New York City Police Department, and New Jersey State Parole Board for their roles in the investigation and arrests.

