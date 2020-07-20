New York Giants, Jets: No Home Fans This Season

The New York Giants and New York Jets formally notified their fans Monday that they cannot attend any games this season at MetLife Stadium.

"Today Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice," the letter reads.

As for road games ... well ... that's up to the respective states where the teams are scheduled to play, as well as any that might host games if any of those have a stadium issue.

Both teams have cross-country trips scheduled:

The Giants go to California (Rams), Washington (Seahawks), Texas (Cowboys), Pennsylvania (Eagles), Ohio (Bengals), Illinois (Bears), Maryland (The Raven and the Team Formerly Known As the Redskins).

The Jets are booked for games in California (Chargers, Rams), Washington State (Seahawks), Missouri (KC), Michigan (Lions), Indiana (Colts), Florida (Dolphins), Massachusetts (Patriots) and NY State (Bills).

The remainder of the joint NYG/NYJ letter to fans:

"This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for the Giants.

"We support Governor Murphy’s decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, we will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance. Although we prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates as available. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, the Giants 2020 Training Camp will not be open to the public.

"Under the circumstances, we are no longer able to offer season ticket subscriptions for the 2020 season.

"As a season ticket member, you previously received an offer to defer your season ticket purchases for the 2020 season. If you did not receive that offer, or if you have not already made a decision and have made a previous payment towards season tickets, please click here to log into your Giants account, where you can choose to receive a refund or to apply your payments as a credit toward next year’s season tickets. If you do not complete this process prior to August 1, 2020, previous payments automatically will convert into an account credit and we will apply that credit to your 2021 season ticket purchase. If you have not made a payment towards your 2020 season tickets, no further action is needed at this time.

"In the event fans are permitted at MetLife Stadium later this season and depending on capacity limitations or restrictions from the State of NJ, Season Ticket Members will receive first access to purchase 2020 individual game tickets via exclusive pre-sales before tickets are offered to the general public. More information on individual game tickets will be made available if we are able to admit fans into MetLife Stadium for Giants home games for the 2020 NFL season.

"We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together, and we appreciate and thank you for your continued support. We urge all Giants fans and our entire community to take all precautions recommended by health officials and to stay safe. We look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible.

"Sincerely,

"New York Football Giants/New York Jets"

