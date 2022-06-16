MetLife Stadium Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

MetLife Stadium is among 16 stadiums across the US, Mexico and Canada chosen to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup games, FIFA’s president said Thursday, June 16.

Other East Coast host cities include Philadelphia, Boston and Miami.

“We are honored to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with our neighbors across the Hudson, and we are fully prepared to deliver the world-class experience that the beautiful game deserves,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“Future generations of New Jerseyans will remember fondly that, on the heels of a global pandemic, the biggest sporting event in the world was hosted by the greatest region in the world.”

The 2026 tournament will have a new 48-team format with 80 games, making it the largest ever with an additional 16 teams and games.

