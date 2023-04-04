Ex-NY Jet Arrested On Assault Charges

Former New York Jet Darron Lee has been arrested on assault charges in Ohio, records show.

The 20th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lee found himself in trouble with the law on Monday, April 3.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio — where Lee starred as a standout linebacker for the Buckeyes before being drafted by the Jets — have released few details about the incident as of Tuesday, April 4.

Charging documents obtained by TMZ Sports paint a disturbing picture of the alleged abuse involving the the 28-year-old 230-pound linebacker, who the outlet says violently attacked his mom and the mother of his child.

Lee was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault. He was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The former Ohio State superstar made his name during two seasons with the Buckeyes, notching 11 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and five turnovers in just two years including a National Championship in 2014.

His numbers dipped once he made it to the NFL, where he has amassed less than 300 tackles and only four sacks during five seasons with the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, though he did earn a Super Bowl ring in the 2019-2020 season.

Lee was cut by the Bills during the 2020 season and tried to catch on with the Raiders during the following season. He has not played in the league since.

