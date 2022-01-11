'Don't Judge Me,' Says Ex-Jet Who Insulted Arresting Officer's Penis Size: TMZ

A former New York Jet stopped for speeding in his Rolls Royce apparently had been drinking and was rude to officers throughout the arresting process, telling one that he had a "little d***," TMZ reports.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, 31, was pulled over in Washington around 2 a.m. Monday -- after returning from Sunday's game in Arizona -- for going 96 miles an hour in a 60 mph zone, the outlet said citing police papers.

The athlete became combative sometime during the field sobriety tests and was ultimately taken to police headquarters for refusing to cooperate, TMZ said. After refusing a breath test, Smith was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn, the outlet said. He also had to be restrained, according to TMZ.

Smith, ultimately charged with DUI, released a statement to his fans later Monday:

Smith was drafted by the NY Jets in 2013 and started with the NY Giants in 2017. In 2018, he went to the LA Chargers and in 2019 was when he was signed by the Seahawks.

Click here for more from TMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.