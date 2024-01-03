Overcast 39°

SHARE

Somewhere In The Swamps Of East Rutherford: Garfield Vehicle Thief Crashes, Bails

The driver of a vehicle stolen out of Garfield crashed the car on an East Rutherford service road, bailed out and vanished into the swamps after being chased by the owner, authorities said.

East Rutherford police had help establishing a perimeter after the thief was last seen near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

East Rutherford police had help establishing a perimeter after the thief was last seen near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Photo Credit: Eric Koppel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons / ERPD (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

No injuries were reported.

East Rutherford police had help establishing a perimeter after the thief was last seen near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Among those responding were fellow officers from Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, as well as New Jersey State Police.

A sheriff's K-9 unit searched the area while police from the borough and Lyndhurst also sent up drones.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify and/or locate the thief is asked to call East Rutherford police: (201) 438-0165.

to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE