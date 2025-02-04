Shell Game: American Dream Mall Aquarium's Turtle Picks Super Bowl LIX Winner

Thelma, a river turtle at SEA LIFE Aquarium New Jersey, made her prediction for Super Bowl LIX. The turtle has picked the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the East Rutherford aquarium.

Staff members put the NFL teams' helmets in Thelma's tank to have her make a pick by eating pieces of lettuce inside the facemasks.

"Without any hesitation, she quickly swam past the Eagles and decided that the Chiefs would be the winner for Sunday’s game by making her way over to their helmet," a SEA Life spokesperson said in a news release.

The prediction is helping kick off a turtle rescue team event at the aquarium located in Meadowlands Sports Complex near MetLife Stadium. From Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Apr. 13, guests can learn about turtles, track them, and even name one.

Thelma is one of two river turtles at SEA Life. She and her partner in crime Louise live in a tank with fish like silver arowanas, midas cichlids, and a peacock bass.

This isn't the first time a sea animal made a Super Bowl selection at the American Dream shopping mall. A spider crab from Monmouth County accurately picked the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, earning him the name "Patrick" after Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Super Bowl LIX will be at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.