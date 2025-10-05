Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Several Injured After Car Slams Into Pole In Carlstadt Near American Dream: Prosecutor

Several people were injured when a car struck a pole in Carlstadt early Sunday, Oct. 5, authorities said.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to Washington Avenue near Road A — which is right next to the American Dream Mall — for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a car that had collided with a pole, according to Jeff Angermeyer the deputy chief of detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the collision, the driver and several passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, Angermeyer said.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Carlstadt Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators from the Fatal Accident Task Force responded to the scene and began a joint investigation with local police.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the Carlstadt Police Department, under the direction of Chief Thomas Cox.

No additional information was immediately available.

