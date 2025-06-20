See Me, Feel Me… Or Miss Out: The Who’s Final Tour Is Here

Tickets are already up for grabs, and fans can find seats at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. The clock is ticking, and if history’s any clue, they’ll be gone faster than a runaway magic bus.

Here’s where The Who will be stopping:

Roger Daltrey, still roaring into the mic at 81, and Pete Townshend, master of the windmill guitar at 80, will lead the tour. They’ll be joined by Zak Starkey (yes, Ringo’s son) on drums and Simon Townshend, Pete’s brother, on guitar and vocals. This is The Who’s modern-day lineup and it’s one fans know can still bring the thunder.

They’ve sold over 100 million records, cranked out more than two dozen hits like “My Generation,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Behind Blue Eyes,” and rewrote rock history with game-changing albums like Tommy and Quadrophenia. The Who helped invent the rock opera, shaped everything from punk to Britpop, and landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1990.

Sure, they’ve waved the farewell flag before, but with both founding members now in their 80s, this run feels different. For fans who’ve waited, or just want one more night of live, loud, legendary rock, this tour promises a sendoff as powerful as ever.

If you’ve ever shouted “Long live rock!” at full volume, now’s your chance. Grab your tickets. This time, the song might really be over.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.