Yet another Bergen County school closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Classes at the Union School in Rutherford were switched to remote, with in-person instruction set to resume Oct. 14, according to a letter sent to parents Monday afternoon.

It was not clear if the case was a student or staff member.

Schools in Demarest, Haledon and Wayne also switched to remote learning in the last week due to COVID-19 cases.

