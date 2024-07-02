Rutherford Police Chief Refuses To Leave Residents Behind In Assuming Statewide Leadership Role

He was going for an FBI agent, but while growing up in Rutherford and meeting his friends' parents and coaches who were police officers, he decided to switch gears.

Twenty-six years into his law enforcement career, and 11 years in his role as Rutherford Police Chief, Russo has been sworn in to a one-year term as the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police's 109th president.

The ceremony happened during the association's 112th annual training Training Conference & Police/Security Expo in Atlantic City last month.

"It’s a big weight but a short term," said Russo, 49, a Rutherford native and Hasbrouck Heights resident.

"Chiefs have seen it all and have a good grasp on what needs to be done. We know what works on the streets and administrative-wise to keep officers motivated, and make sure issues in the community don't become concerns or crime statistics.

"I will work hard this next year to do that. Rutherford comes first, and anything on the state level will benefit Rutherford as well."

Russo does not come without experience.

Hired by the Rutherford Police Department in 1999, Russo swiftly rose through the ranks. In 2013, he was promoted from lieutenant to chief, ending RPD's seven-year span without a chief.

In those years, Russo graduated in the 268th Session of the FBI National Academy, having been selected as the session spokesperson.

He completed the NJSACOP West Point Command and Leadership Program. He was appointed to president of the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association in 2020. He served as the chief liaison to the Bergen County Rapid Deployment Force.

Now, Russo is an NJSACOP Accredited Chief Executive and currently serves as co-chair of the NJSACOP Chiefs Wellness Committee.

Being a leader of law enforcement is in Russo's blood.

"I always had a calling for it," said the chief, whose grandfather was a lieutenant with the Port Authority Police Department.

"When I went to college my goal was to be an FBI agent. But through local friendship in Rutherford — seeing my friends' parents and coaches who were police officers — I was able to see some of the behind the scenes aspects of law enforcement.

"I thought it would be a great profession and, after 26 years, it has. I wouldn’t change a thing."

Russo says one of his prime objectives as president of the New Jersey Police Chief Association will be to give the 550 chiefs from across the state a greater voice in legislative affairs and ensuring their position is considered when proposed laws are discussed, he said.

In the last few months, Russo has been able to testify before senate on police issues, particularly criminal justice reform and juvenile justices.

“We need to vastly broaden our relationship with decision makers in Trenton to make sure that laws regarding public safety are fair, equitable and help law enforcement perform our duties at the highest levels,” said Russo, who has a bachelor's in individualized studies and a master’s in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“Legislators and law enforcement need to be close partners in this endeavor, as we are all focused on the same objectives: protecting and serving the public.”

Russo said he's proud of law enforcement in New Jersey, opining that the state is far more advanced than any other.

"There are more trainings thrown our way than anywhere else," he said. "A lot of states do certain things, when we’ve already done then. I’m proud of that and I’m going to push to keep that ball rolling. We are the model law enforcement community for the nation."

Russo assured Rutherford residents that he will continue to prioritize the borough.

"Rutherford will always come first to me," Russo said. "And Rutherford has done a lot for me. I'm trying to do a lot for Rutherford. Anything on the state level will benefit Rutherford as well."

