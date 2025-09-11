Rutherford Bakery Crowned Home Of NJ’s Best Slice Of Cake

Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery in Rutherford earned the recognition from Tasting Table, which spotlighted one must-try slice in every state.

The outlet praised Erie for its “small-town, homemade vibes” and “stunningly decorated whole cakes in addition to slices,” adding that its signature citrus olive oil cake “with a citrus-vanilla glaze that nails the delicate balance between tart and sweet…is guaranteed to brighten up your day.”

Erie, opened in 2015 by pastry chef Renee Faris, has become a staple in downtown Rutherford. Faris’ path to the kitchen wasn’t direct — her parents encouraged her to attend college before pursuing culinary school. She graduated from William Paterson with a degree in English Literature and Writing, where she served as Vice President of the English Club.

“I really didn’t want to go,” Faris said in a previous interview with Daily Voice. “I ended up really loving English literature and writing. I was vice president of the English Club, and I learned a lot about myself. It was fantastic. At 18, it’s awfully hard to know what you want to do for the rest of your life. I’m glad I went to college. I discovered who I am.”

But baking was always her passion. “I still wanted to bake and cook,” Faris said. “My parents were behind me 100 percent.”

Faris honed her skills while working at Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken during the height of its Cake Boss fame. “Suddenly there were lines forming out of nowhere,’’ she recalled. “I thought, ‘Where did all these people come from?’”

A spontaneous move took her to California, where she joined a fellow chef as pastry chef in his restaurant, before eventually returning to New Jersey. After stints in New York kitchens and two years of scouting for the right storefront, she transformed a Rutherford space into what is now Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery, with the help of her family, fiancé, and friends.

“Restaurant work is very stressful,” Faris said. “It was six days a week, 12 hours a day. All the horror stories you hear about working in a restaurant is kind of what it is. I needed a life. I want to get married, have kids, get to travel and do everything I want to do. I knew if I continued in that lifestyle, it would be even harder.”

Now, Faris’ vision — and her famed citrus olive oil cake — has put Rutherford on the national dessert map.

Click here for the full article from Tasting Table.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.