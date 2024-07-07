'Real Housewives' Dine At East Rutherford Restaurant Known For Attracting Stars

Elia Mediterranean in East Rutherford hosted the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider, and their husbands, on Friday evening, July 5.

"A huge thank you to Teresa Giudice and Jackie Mark Goldschneider from Real Housewives of New Jersey for joining us for dinner last night at Elia!" the restaurant said on social media. "It was a pleasure to host you both."

Elia is no strangers to stars. Various NY Giants players, NY Yankees players, "Cake Boss" Buddy Valestro, musician Harry Mack, Flavor Flav, Gov. Phil Murphy, and more. The restaurant also regularly cooks for the NY Yankees.

