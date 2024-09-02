Pregnant Cardi B, Offset Reunite For Son's American Dream Mall Birthday Party

A very pregnant Cardi B reunited with her husband Offset for their son Wave's third birthday on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the mall's DreamWorks Water Park — the largest indoor water park in North America.

Mr Beast Burger and Yardhouse are two restaurants on-site, which catered the food, a spokesperson for the mall said.

Cardi and Offset threw their daughter her birthday party at the mall in July 2023, and Kim Kardashian was just there for daughter North West's birthday in June.

Cardi and Offset announced their divorce in early August 2024, hours before Cardi announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

