Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Breaking News: Younger Brother Of President Trump Dies
Firefighter Hospitalized In Pre-Dawn Wood-Ridge House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
347 Wood-Ridge Avenue, Wood-Ridge
347 Wood-Ridge Avenue, Wood-Ridge Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter who had difficulty breathing was hospitalized as a precaution during a pre-dawn blaze Sunday that ravaged a Wood-Ridge home.

The Wood-Ridge Avenue fire came in as a second alarm around 2:30 a.m. and quickly went to a third after apparently beginning on a deck and spreading into the house.

Firefighters had it knocked down within 45 minutes before it was officially placed under control shortly after 4 a.m.

A house next door sustained some heat damage, responders said.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or on standby included firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Elmwood Park, Garfield, Little Ferry, Lodi, Moonachie, Rutherford, Secaucus and Wallington, as well as Carlstadt, North Arlington and Hackensack Meridian Health EMS, Moonachie First Aid & Rescue and HUMC's Mask Service Unit and paramedics.

A firefighter was hospitalized as a precaution. No other injuries were reported in the pre-dawn fire at 347 Wood-Ridge Avenue in Wood-Ridge.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

