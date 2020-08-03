Carlstadt PD: NYC Pair Nabbed With Stolen Car After Swiping $1,500 In OTC Meds, More

Carlstadt police captured a pair of teen thieves as they exited a local supermarket with nearly $1,500 worth of stolen over-the-counter medications and vitamins, authorities said.

Alerted by security at the Stop & Shop on Paterson Avenue, Officers John Sanzari and Kyle Torres spotted Jayshawn Brayboy, 19, of Queens and a Brooklyn 16-year-old pushing a cart that held a black plastic trash bag filled with the stolen merchandise last Wednesday, Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

Both ran but were caught by the officers.

Brayboy and the minor drove to the store in a 2000 Ford Mustang reported stolen out of Brooklyn, Berta said.

In the car were proceeds from a similar shoplifting at a Stop & Shop in Clifton and a small amount of pot, he said.

Police charged Brayboy with several counts, including theft, resisting arrest, shoplifting and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge order Brayboy released hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Police signed delinquency complaints against the boy for theft, resisting and shoplifting, among other offenses, and released him to his mother pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

