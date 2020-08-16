Bogota Bicyclist, 58, Killed In Route 3 Crash

A bicyclist was struck and killed in the middle lane of eastbound Route 3 in East Rutherford late Saturday, responders said.

Tony Perez, 58, of Bogota was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 11:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

"In an attempt to avoid striking Mr. Perez, the operator of the vehicle applied the brakes, swerved and was struck from behind by a second passing vehicle," Taormina said.

Why Perez was peddling in the middle of the highway couldn't immediately be determined.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed or summonses issued, the deputy chief said.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about four hours for the investigation, he said.

Police Chief Dennis Rivelli thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Department of Transportation for their response and assistance.

