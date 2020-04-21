Authorities: East Rutherford Police Stop Man Trying To Torch Home With People Inside

HEROES: East Rutherford police nabbed a local man just as he was about to torch a home with three people inside, authorities said.

Officers responding to a noon call Monday of a man entering a White Terrace home carrying a gas saw him place the red plastic container on the front steps, Deputy Police Chief Philip Taormina said.

Police evacuated the home and found Fabrizio R. Jimenez, a 51-year-old married mapping developer, in a bedroom with a propane tank and a torch, Taormina said Tuesday.

They arrested Jimenez and charged him with three counts of attempted murder, two weapons offenses and one count of attempted aggravated arson.

Jimenez remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

