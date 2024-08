A Hyundai SUV was traveling north on the western spur in East Rutherford at milepost 113.2 around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 when the front seat passenger jumped from the moving car, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The passenger struck the pavement and sustained serious injuries. No further information was provided.

