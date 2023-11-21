Pair Busted For Robbing Juvenile Rivals Of Gucci Vest, Sneakers At Moonachie Bus Stop

A pair of Moonachie police officers quickly nabbed one of the strong-arm robbers, they said. The second turned himself in.

Their victims were waiting for a bus at Moonachie Road and Rooney Place when they were roughed up by Taiwan Davis, 20, of Paterson and a juvenile from town on Sunday, Nov. 19, Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound Davis and his accomplice fled with a Gucci vest and a pair of sneakers that the victims had been wearing, the lieutenant said.

Officer Dan Leoncini and Michael DelDuca were immediately at the scene and quickly nabbed Davis, Napolitano said.

He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

His alleged accomplice – known to police from various other incidents – surrendered at headquarters accompanied by his mother the following day, the lieutenant said.

David remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The juvenile was issued a delinquency complaint charging him with robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property before being sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro, Napolitano said.

Because of his age, the case against the juvenile will be handled behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

"It is important to note that this was not a random robbery," Napolitano said. "The incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between a group of juveniles and young adults who all know each other from various towns."

