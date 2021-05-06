Worker Injured In East Rutherford Chemical Accident

UPDATE: A worker was severely injured when he was splashed with chemicals at plant in East Rutherford on Thursday, responders said.

The worker suffered injuries that included inhalation burns when he apparently was splashed by hydroflouric acid while hooking a hose to a vat at Diamond Chemical Company on Dubois Street off Union Avenue near Route 17, responders said.

A medical chopper flew him to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Diamond Chemical, which has a 150,000-square-foot complex on 12 acres, makes cleaning and sanitizing products for various industrial and institutional uses -- including laundry, housekeeping and sanitizing.

It includes what the company describes as a state-of-the art laboratory staffed by a "full complement of highly qualified chemists."

East Rutherford Mobile Command unit. James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

NOTE: The incident initially was incorrectly characterized as an explosion.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.