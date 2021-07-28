West New York Motorcyclist, 25, Killed In Meadowlands Crash

UPDATE: A 25-year-old motorcyclist from West New York was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near the Meadowlands in East Rutherford early Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

The victim went down on the ramp from southbound Route 120 to eastbound Route 3 across from the American Dream shortly after 5 p.m., East Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

His name was temporarily withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

Three lanes of Route 120 along with the ramp remained closed for several hours for clearing of the wreckage and the collection of evidence, the deputy chief said.

All lanes were subsequently reopened, he said.

East Rutherford police and Fire Department Emergency Squad, as well as New Jersey State Police, were among the responders.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was also summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and a state Department of Transportation unit to handle traffic.

